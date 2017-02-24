The round of 32 in the Europa League has come to an end with 16 teams making it to the next stage of the competition. Tottenham Hotspur were the biggest casualty in the previous round when they went down 3-2 on aggregate to Belgian side Gent.

Where to watch live

The draw starts at 12pm GMT at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon. Live coverage will be available on BT Sport and BT Sport HD. The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Overview

Tottenham were the biggest casualty as the last-32 stage of the Europa League concluded on Thursday night (23 February). The third-placed English Premier League side were knocked out by eighth-placed Belgian league side Gent on a 3-2 aggregate following their 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United, AS Roma, Ajax and Lyon will be the biggest draws and the top clubs will be keen to avoid each other at this stage of the competition. The Red Devils overcame St Etienne with ease in the round of 32 and they will be one club the other 15 will want to avoid.

United are the only club to qualify from the Premier League, while Belgium have three. Russia also has two clubs in the last 16. There will not be country-wise protection and any club can be drawn against each other meaning Genk can be drawn against Gent or Anderlecht and Schalke can be drawn against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The teams through to the last 16:

Krasnodar (RUS), Schalke (GER), Manchester United (ENG), Lyon (FRA), Borussia Monchengladbach (GER), Genk (BEL), FC Rostov (RUS), FC Copenhagen (DEN), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Gent (BEL), Olympiacos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Roma (ITA), Apoel Nicosia (CYP), Besiktas (TUR), Ajax (NED).