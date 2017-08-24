Manchester United are the reigning Europa League winners, which has granted them access to the Champions League, despite finishing sixth in the league. There are currently two English teams in the second tier of European football, with Arsenal and Everton the flagbearers.

The 2017/18 Europa League group stages draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco as 48 teams will go into the pot for the draw on Thursday. Teams are divided into a mix of four pots of 12 teams each, with the 12 groups formed by taking a team from each pot. Each group can only contain one team from the same association.

Each team's pot is determined by their Uefa club coefficient, which is calculated on the basis of their performance in the Champions League and Europa League in the last five seasons. Of the 16 teams that have entered the group stages, Arsenal have the highest coefficient (105.192) while Lugano have the lowest (6.415).

The Europa League Player of the Season award for 2016-17 will be awarded at the ceremony. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the nominees. The games for the 2017-18 Europa League group stage will begin on 14 September, while the final group games will be played on 7 December.

Where to watch live

The draw starts at 12pm BST. Uefa's official website will live stream the draw for mobile and computer users. Click here for the link.