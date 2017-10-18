Everton manager Ronald Koeman has the "total support" of the club's board despite an awful start to the new campaign on Merseyside, but admits he must start picking up results if he is to remain in the Goodison Park hotseat.

The Toffees currently occupy 16th in the Premier League table after a run of four defeats in six matches, while their Europa League campaign hangs in the balance ahead of the visit of Ligue 1 side Lyon – Koeman's side have picked up just one point from their opening two group games.

Many other club hierarchies would have pulled the trigger if presented with a similar situation, but Koeman revealed that Everton chiefs Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright et al still have faith in him as he prepares to the lead his side through a gruelling triple-header against Lyon, Arsenal and Chelsea.

"He [Moshiri] was here but not only him, Bill was here and others from the board because they had not yet seen the new building at Finch Farm," Koeman said in a pre-match press conference."You speak about football of course. There was not really a message, but the feeling is they are behind the team, the manager, and everybody knows that's nice, but in football it's all about results. Until now it's full, total support from the board."

Koeman will hope he can repay their faith with a much-needed win against Lyon on Thursday (19 October), but Bruno Genesio's side will be no pushovers as they look to take control of Group E.

Lyon will be without star striker Mariano for the clash at Goodison Park but they will be able to call upon former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, a player held in high esteem by Koeman. The former Southampton boss revealed that Everton tried to sign the Dutchman in the January transfer window but failed to reach an agreement with United, who eventually sold him to Lyon in a deal worth an initial £16m (€17.9m).

"We went behind him and finally the club Everton didn't get an agreement with Manchester United," Koeman said. "Depay chose Lyon, he's still young, he's always dangerous, when he's not on his level he has indivudal qualities that makes him dangerous, we need to control him.

"He didn't play a lot at United, I like the player and he still has a lot to do, we tried to sign him but once again we didn't get an agreement for him."

Instead of ruing the failure to sign Depay, Koeman is focusing on the players he currently has at his disposal. James McCarthy made his long-awaited return from injury for Everton Under-23s on Tuesday and may be included in the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday, though Koeman confirmed the Irishman will play no part against Lyon.

"James played 45 minutes for the Under-23s yesterday, he won't be involved tomorrow as he needs a little bit more time. He's a possibility for Sunday," said Koeman.

"Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ross Barkley are out – [Jonjoe] Kenny had a few issues when he came back from international duty, he had his first session today."