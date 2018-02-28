Everton are considering loaning Cenk Tosun back to Besiktas during the summer transfer window as the out-of-favour forward struggles to force his way into Sam Allardyce's first-team squad at Goodison Park, according to reports in Turkey.

Much was expected of Tosun when he arrived on Merseyside from the Turkish giants in a deal worth £27m during the January transfer window, but since completing his move the 27-year-old has only made two starts for the Toffees and is yet to find the back of the net for his new club.

Tosun recently said that he is unmoved by his start to life at Everton and is determined to make a success out of his time in the Premier League, but according to a report from Turkish publication Fotomac, relayed by Turkish Football, Allardyce is ready to send the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward back to Turkey, where he developed something of a cult following with Besiktas.

Whether the Everton hierarchy bow to Allardyce's wish over Tosun remains to be seen, but with the former England manager uncertain to stay on with the Toffees beyond the end of the current campaign he will presumably not be given much say over the long-term futures of those residing in the first-team squad at Goodison Park.

Allardyce branded Tosun the best £27m forward in Europe when he arrived at Everton, but since affording him his two starts against Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion, the former West Ham United boss has consigned him to the substitutes' bench in favour of the unconventional Oumar Niasse, who has worked tirelessly to fight for his place in the first-team for the Toffees after being shunned by former manager Ronald Koeman.

Tosun did receive a substantial number of minutes during Everton's dismal 1-0 defeat by Watford on Saturday (24 February), and he will be hoping to convince Allardyce that he is worthy of a start when the Toffees travel to face out-of-form Burnley this weekend.