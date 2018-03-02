Everton defenders Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines are in contention to face Burnley on Saturday (3 March) while club captain Phil Jagielka has returned to first-team training, manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed.

Coleman recently made his return from a horrific leg break but missed the Toffees' dismal defeat by Watford last weekend with a muscle problem, while Baines has not featured since November after suffering a calf injury during the loss to Southampton.

The return of the esteemed duo will no doubt come as a major boost to manager Allardyce, who is under pressure after overseeing a poor run of results and performances, but the former England boss was also buoyed by Jagielka's involvement in first-team training.

The 35-year-old has not featured for Everton since the end of January and the game against Burnley might come too soon for him according to Allardyce, who revealed that Eliaquim Mangala is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Crystal Palace.

"I think that his [Mangala's] injury is going to be a bit more lengthwise than first thought," Allardyce said in his press conference, per Everton's official website. "They've reassessed the scans and have said there's more damage so it's unlikely we'll see him again this season. Manchester City want us to rehabilitate him so that's what we will do.

"Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines are back, Jagielka's in training. Funes Mori's training at the moment but with Jagielka, Holgate, Michael Keane and Williams, he can do more training and go from there."

Allardyce's comments suggest that Funes Mori is unlikely to be part of the Everton contingent that travel to Turf Moor this weekend. The Argentina international is chomping at the bit for game-time ahead of this summer's World Cup, but while Allardyce understands his frustration, along with the rest of Everton's peripheral figures, he is in no mood to hand out opportunities as he looks to secure the Merseysiders' Premier League status.

"Another Under-23s game might help him [Mori]," Allardyce said. "Like what we do with Davy Klaassen we give him a game every now and again. He trains with the first team squad everyday, it's a bit dejecting for a player.

"We reduced the squad dramatically in the window, there were eight or nine players who missed out regularly and now there is only three or four. We have a few players who were very frustrated."

Funes Mori has not played for Everton for the best part of year but has been called up by Argentina ahead of their friendlies with Spain and Argentina at the end of the month. Many managers may have been perturbed by the selection, but Allardyce has no qualms about sending the former River Plate star to his national set-up and thinks it may do Funes Mori the world of good during the final knockings of the campaign.

Asked if Funes Mori will join up with Argentina, Allardyce said: "Yeah, he's fit enough. The game will do him good if he plays, we can watch the game and see how he does, it'll be good for us and him."