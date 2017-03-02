Everton are considering making a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the summer transfer window as they bid to strengthen their goalkeeping options. Ronald Koeman is keen to add another goalkeeper to his roster and has been searching for a long-term first choice option since last summer.

The Toffees see Pickford, who has impressed for David Moyes' struggling Sunderland this season, and Leicester City stopper Kasper Schmeichel as potential candidates to stand between the sticks at Goodison Park for years to come, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Schmeichel was on Everton's radar last season with the Goodison hierarchy prepared to part with £17m in order to sign the Danish international, but a potential switch was stopped in its tracks when the Goodison hierarchy agreed not to pilfer any of Leicester's players after they snatched director of football Steve Walsh from the Foxes' grasp in July.

Koeman did sign Holland international Maarten Stekelenburg last season and also has Spaniard Joel Robles available to him at Goodison Park. Stekelenburg, who worked with Koeman at Southampton, started the season as his compatriot's first choice but Robles took his opportunity when the 33-year-old suffered an injury in December and has managed to keep hold of the number one jersey.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster's recent form meant Everton saw fit to shelve their plans to search for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window, but Koeman's side are set to dip back into the market in the summer, with Sunderland's Pickford on the agenda.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Black Cats this season and made his return to first-team action from injury in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. The Sunderland Echo claims the England youth international is attracting interest from a whole host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal.