Everton fans may have been promised total football upon the arrival of Ronald Koeman, but instead it has been a total catastrophe during the Dutchman's first six months in charge. The Toffees are the most inconsistent team in the division and though relegation is not a realistic fear, a finish in the bottom half would not be received well.

Romelu Lukaku's new contract, though perhaps delaying the inevitable, does at least indicate Everton have not been drained of all attraction yet, but time is running out for Koeman to arrest the club's rapid decline. Funds will be available but for how much longer remains to be seen.

What they need

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have both scored more goals than Everton this season and with Lukaku having contributed nearly half it is obvious where the major room for improvement lies. The Belgian badly needs support in an attack which lacks creativity and is also much changed. A wide player may be the first port of call.

Though Idrissa Gueye is a strong contender for signing of the summer, the centre of Everton's midfield has also been lacklustre. Ross Barkley continues to underperform while Gareth Barry's age is beginning to show. If only Koeman were able to roll back the years himself.

Who could join?

Both Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park from Manchester United, according to The Express. The latter could even move to Merseyside on loan. The search for a winger could even see Everton move for Charlton Athletic star Ademola Lookman, who is valued at £11m, according to The Independent.

Koeman has also spoken at length regarding Wayne Rooney's possible return to Everton, though his recent run of appearances for United could see that interest cool. Aston Villa's Jordan Amavi and Aymen Adbennour of Valencia are among the other names rumoured to be provoking interest.

Who could leave?

Ross Barkley is being tipped to leave Everton for £30m as part of any deal which could see Schneiderlin and Depay move in the other direction, though his recent run of form could stifle that deal. James McCarthy meanwhile has been linked with a switch to Celtic where Brendan Rodgers wants to make him a key pillar of his midfield, according to the Daily Record. West Bromwich Albion are also interested, according to The Daily Mail.

What the manager has said

"We know that due to the people we have inside the club that this is a project which is for the long term and it does not mean that you are fighting for trophies within six months of arriving at a new club," Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS, according to Football365. "We need to invest not only in January, but also in the next summer transfer window. I believe that the club are aware of this and that I will receive the time. But it is not easy to get time within football these days."