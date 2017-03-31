Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Morgan Schneiderlin will miss his side's game against Liverpool with a calf problem. The 27-year-old sustained the injury during Everton's 4-0 win over Hull City and will also be unavailable for the Toffees' trip to face his old club Manchester United next Tuesday (4 April).

Schneiderlin has quickly established himself as an integral part of the starting line-up at Goodison Park and his absence is a major blow for Everton, who are also without Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori after the pair picked up nasty injuries while on international duty.

Coleman suffered a horrific leg break but has been discharged from hospital after going under the knife, while Funes Mori, who was sent off against Liverpool last year, is expected to have surgery on his damaged knee ligaments soon.

Koeman rued the fact that he has been swiftly shorn of three important first-team players as he bids to end Everton's dreadful run of results at Anfield, but the former Southampton boss is confident that he will be able to send out a strong team against Liverpool.

"He's better now, he's still not available for the weekend," Koeman said. "I don't think he will be available for Tuesday but we have good hope that he will be available for the game against Leicester City.

"Of course (plans are) always affected, because in one week we lost three players who normally start. But I think we still have a strong team tomorrow and once again it's a nice challenge to have."

Schneiderlin's replacement would have presumably been James McCarthy, but the Irishman is out of the Liverpool reckoning after picking up another hamstring injury while away on international duty.

Everton boss Koeman has been angered by Ireland's treatment of McCarthy on more than one occasion this season but is also disappointed by the player himself, who declared himself fit to play in his country's World Cup qualifier against Wales despite being anything but.

"Everton medical team made Ireland aware that McCarthy had an injury last week," Koeman added. "We advised extreme caution not only due to the current injury, but due to his previous injury problems. But James has a strong desire to play for his country, and when asked if he wants to play he said yes.

"He was chosen to start against Wales by O'Neill, who was not protecting the player. Clearly James was not fit to play. He had trained only for two days with Ireland and he broke down during the warm-up.

"He did not play for three weeks before the Wales game, in my opinion he would need at least one full week of training to be fit. I spoke to James, he needs to take responsibility, but this is not the first time that this has happened. I'm not surprised but disappointed."