Everton are in the hunt to sign Sampdoria forward Luis Muriel and are believed to have tabled an offer worth more than €20m (£17.5m, $22.8m) for the Colombian international.

Muriel is believed to be of interest to a number of clubs after scoring 11 goals and plundering five assists in Serie A last season. La Liga outfit Sevilla were the initial frontrunners to sign the talented 26-year-old, according to Marca, but their pursuit has been rocked by Ronald Koeman's side who have submitted a bid higher than what the Andalusians were prepared to pay.

Despite Everton's attempts to hijack a deal, Sevilla, with new manager Eduardo Berizzo and Monchi's successor Oscar Arias at the helm, still believe they can get a deal for Muriel over the line. The player himself has signalled his intention to join Sevilla, and a four-year contract is believed to have been agreed.

Despite Muriel's preference to ply his trade in La Liga, a division he briefly experienced with Granada, his agent Alessandro Lucci will travel to Merseyside in the coming days in order to discuss a potential deal with Everton, who will be able to offer significantly higher wages.

The Toffees have already beaten Sevilla to the signing of a forward this summer, with Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez expected to be announced as an Everton player next week.

The former Barcelona youth graduate looked to be joining Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer, but Diego Simeone's men were not able to overturn their player registration ban.

Everton have been remarkably busy in the transfer window so far this summer. Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen have joined from Sunderland and Ajax respectively, while young Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru's move to Goodison Park was confirmed on Friday (30 June).

The Blues are expected to continue their transfer business over the next few days, with Burnley defender Michael Keane and Cuco Martina, recently released from Southampton, expected to be the next arrivals along with Sandro.