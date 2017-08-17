Live 8:05pm: Everton vs Hajduk Split Everton stand two games away from the Europa League knock-out stage.

Gylfi Sigurdsson not available despite completing move from Swansea City.

Toffees beat Slovakian side Ruzomberok 2-0 on aggregate to reach play-off stage.

Croatian opponents Hadjuk Split have beaten Levski Sofia and Brondy to reach this stage.

Ronald Koeman has never won the competition but twice claimed the European Cup as a player.

3 min 19:29 As expected, Gylfi Sigurdsson will be presented to the crowd tonight. He is not fit enough to make his debut, but could he be involved at Manchester City? ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¸ | Our Club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson will be introduced to the Goodison crowd ahead of tonight's game.



ðŸŽ« https://t.co/1ZPKIZ2nMd pic.twitter.com/QB07gGt3jG — Everton (@Everton) August 17, 2017

6 min 19:26 This, on the 10th anniversary of his murder, is a nice touch from the Everton faithful. Always found them to be among the most compassionate of fans. Blues, don't forget there will be 1 minute of applause for Rhys Jones when the clock hits 10:01 #EFC Please RT! — Everton Fans' Forum (@EFC_FansForum) August 17, 2017

12 min 19:20 So a bit on Hadjuk split as we enter the final hour before kick-off on Merseyside. They finished third in the Croatian top flight last term but have not won the title for 12 years, their last major honour. Their European record is hardly one for the annuls of history, but they have reached the Champions League last eight three times, the last in 1995. Just one have they got to the semi-finals in this competition, all the way back in 1984.

19 min 19:13 The Croatian's have now confirmed their team. Note: Gareth Barry not among the eleven. Hajduk Split: Stipica, Carbonieri, Barry, Vlasic, Ohandza, Radosevic, Juranovic, Kozulj, Nizic, Memolia, Gentsoglou.

23 min 19:09 In a year where we are seeing the live sport landscape changing seemingly on the daily basis, it is interesting that we are seeing YouTube return to the party. They showed the Champions League final in May, and have previously shown events such as the Indian Premier League. How long before Premier League games are shown? I doubt we're too far away from that.

32 min 19:00 Three changes for Everton from the win over Stoke. Kevin Mirallas, Ademola Lookman and Cuco Martina are in for Sandro Ramirez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Phil Jagielka. Here is the team in full: Everton: Pickford, Martina, Keane, Williams, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Mirallas, Klaassen, Lookman, Rooney

42 min 18:51 Everton have made 11 signings this summer - with Gylfi Sigurdsson set to become number 12 - and they have started the campaign in a polished manner with three 1-0 wins. They opened their Premier League account with a narrow victory over Watford courtesy of Wayne Rooney's header - his first goal since returning to Merseyside.

46 min 18:46 No broadcaster has taken the option of showing this one so the game will be shown via Everton's YouTube channel. You can also watch the game at the top of this page, so IBTimes UK will have comprehensive coverage of the game. You need not go anywhere, really.

51 min 18:42 Team news should be with us in the next 30 minutes or so, but how do we expect Everton to line-up tonight? As mentioned at the top there is no Gylfi Sigurdsson, but expect the Icelander to be in attendance tonight. Elsewhere, there is no Ross Barkley due to a hamstring tear, not to mention having been made surplus to requirements by Ronald Koeman. Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy are also out.