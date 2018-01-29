Gullit won the FA Cup as a manager in 1997, when Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the old Wembley Stadium thanks to goals from Roberto Di Matteo and Eddie Newton.

Winning clubs in the fifth round will pocket £180,000 from the FA Cup prize fund.

Tonight's draw will be conducted by Ruud Gullit and Robbie Savage, per the FA.

4 - Liverpool have been eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup in all three seasons under Jurgen Klopp. Repetition. pic.twitter.com/3sRKCnncLJ

Just did the draw rehearsal for the 5th round of the #FACup ... pic.twitter.com/jsDuCrZ05L

I think Coventry fans would probably take this. Memories of Michael Mifsud's brace at Old Trafford in the League Cup in 2007 come rushing back...

Fifth-round contests will take place across the weekend of 17-18 February, which is just before the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham play the first legs of their Champions League last-16 ties.

Before we go any further, here are the all-important ball numbers for tonight's draw:

After an another engrossing FA Cup weekend headlined by a surprisingly entertaining and incident-packed all-Premier League affair between Liverpool and West Brom at Anfield, the draw for the fifth round of the 2017-18 edition of the world's oldest football competition takes place this evening.

With holders Arsenal already unceremoniously eliminated in the last 32 by Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp's side also failed to make it to the latter stages courtesy of a 3-2 home defeat by the Baggies dominated by VAR decisions.

However, Manchester United had no problem in seeing off the challenge of League Two strugglers Yeovil on Friday night as Alexis Sanchez made his eagerly-anticipated debut and rivals Manchester City remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple after they vanquished another Championship challenger in Cardiff City in front of a record crowd in South Wales.

Michy Batshuayi netted a brace as Chelsea downed Newcastle, Leicester City thrashed Peterborough thanks to an eye-catching start to life in England from Fousseni Diabate and League One leaders Wigan stunned 10-man West Ham on home soil.

Coventry will be hoping for a plum draw against one of the big boys after following up their win over Stoke with a narrow victory at MK Dons, while fellow fourth-tier outfits Newport and Notts County impressively secured replays against top-flight opposition in Tottenham and Swansea respectively.

Brighton, Southampton, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull are all still in the hat, while replays will also be required to settle the ties between Millwall/Rochdale and Huddersfield/Birmingham.

Tonight's festivities are scheduled to get underway on the BBC's The One Show at approximately 19.20 GMT, so stay tuned...