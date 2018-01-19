Three members of a Dallas family have been jailed after they stamped on their pregnant 13-year-old relative's stomach until she miscarried, after she was allegedly raped by her brother.

An arrest warrant affidavit revealed that the victim in the case was raped and impregnated by her older brother in 2012.

Sharon Jones, 47, was sentenced to 12 years, while her daughter Cecila McDonald, 28, received seven years, and her 29-year-old son, Cedric Jones Jr., was sentenced to five years imprisonment after they all pleaded guilty to felony family violence aggravated assault.

In 2016 another man, Lonnell McDonald, was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in connection with the assault.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the girl's brother Robert Cayald, faces an aggravated sexual assault charge in the case, but was found incompetent to stand in 2017 and his case is still pending.

The 24-year-old is accused of raping his sister, who is now 19, in August 2012, which resulted in pregnancy.

The victim reported the brutal beating in 2015 when she was attacked in the living room of their Texas home after she was fed multiple birth control pills and cinnamon tablets.

The victim and her younger sister had been sent to the home after their grandmother died to live with Sharon Jones, their aunt.

But the victim, and two of her siblings, were moved into Cecila McDonald's apartment, where Lonnell McDonald and Cayald lived.

The court was told how the teenager was pinned down while the assailants took turns stomping on her pregnant belly.

Prosecutor Rachel Burris said: "They held her down. They forced her to lay there while people stomped her. I️t was savage."

Cecila McDonald was screaming "B***h, you ain't about to get my kids taken away from me" during the attack the court was told.

The court was told that the baby was stillborn and placed in a bucket before they tried to burn the remains on a grill. When this failed the baby's remains were placed in a bag and dumped in an unknown location, the court was told.