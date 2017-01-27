It's one of the world's most iconic magazines and has a list of supermodel cover stars that includes the likes of Twiggy, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, as well as A-list Hollywood actresses such as Kate Winslet and Scarlett Johansson. Princess Diana also featured on the cover four times, and Kate Middleton made her debut in June 2016. And for many years, the man behind the lens was the legendary David Bailey.

Multi award-winning British Vogue celebrated its centenary in 2016. Now, in a rare and momentous event for the fashion magazine, it's looking for its next editor after the resignation of Alexandra Shulman, its editor-in-chief for 25 years. She will, by most accounts, be tough to follow.

"Alex has been the longest-serving and most successful editor of Vogue in its 100-year history," said Nicholas Coleridge, the managing director of Condé Nast Britain, publisher of Vogue, which says it has a print circulation of 1.2 million.

"She has edited the title for a quarter of its existence, through its period of highest-ever circulation, and its simultaneous transformation into a global digital brand... It is impossible to sufficiently express the contribution she has made to Vogue, to Condé Nast and to the British fashion industry."

Though she won't be leaving for six months, the job advert is already out on media database Gorkana, suggesting Condé Nast may not hire internally — which is likely to put a few noses out of joint at Vogue HQ if any of Shulman's long-time underlings had their eyes on the job. More so, perhaps, that the role of trendmaker-in-chief for British fashion, with its huge cultural significance, is slapped up on a journalism jobs website amid other job adverts and intern openings.

It's one of the most coveted jobs in fashion and journalism, and competition will be intense between the few people experienced enough to stand a chance of getting it. Salary is dependent on experience, but expect it to be large, not to mention with many perks (you'll probably never have to buy your own clothes again). So what, according to the recruitment advert, would it take to get the job?

The editor is the creative force behind all facets of the brand – in print, in digital and events. The role requires a combination of talents: an intimate understanding of fashion, a journalist's instinct, a strong visual sense, an appreciation of design, imagination, a relentless curiosity about the new and the different, an excitement about the possibilities presented by new digital platforms; an ability and appetite to source and manage creative talent across different parts of the business. The editor works alongside the publishing director to provide the leadership and vision for the Vogue brand. It is much more than a magazine editorship: The role requires someone with a creative, ideas-led focus – an intimate understanding of the brand's voice. This person needs to have access to the industries that Vogue covers – and intuitively understand what is, and what is not, a Vogue story. Rigorous quality control in hiring editors, designers, writers, photographers and digital talent is essential, at every level

And the "essential skills and requirements" section demands:

An ability to represent Vogue internally, to advertisers, on stage, through other media channels, and to the network of designers, artists, business people and influencers who form the brand's core constituency. An entrepreneurial mind-set, focused on extending the Vogue brand into new formats and events

Fancy a punt?