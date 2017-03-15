A murder investigation has been launched after a young boy was found dead at a cottage in Oxfordshire.

The child was found after police were called to a home in Bromsgrove Cottages in Faringdon at around 1.20pm on Tuesday (14 March).

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The boy has not been identified but was said by police to be of primary school age. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Supt Rory Freeman, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This is a very shocking discovery and I am aware it may have a very direct impact on the community of Faringdon.

"In light of this incident there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and we would advise any members of the community affected by this incident to speak to one of the Neighbourhood Policing Team."

A flower and candle had been placed outside the terraced home where the boy was found, in an apparent tribute.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Dave Hubbard, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and an arrest has been made in connection with this incident.

"We would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 730 (14/03).

"If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."