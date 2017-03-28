The 'Fearless Girl' statue staring down the 'charging bull' in New York's Wall Street is set to stay there at least until February 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Appearing next to the statue in Manhattan, Blasio on Monday (27 March) told reporters that it "means so much to the people of New York" and that the artwork had "fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership" and inspired many people.

He added that the girl's statue is "standing up to fear, standing up to power, being able to find in yourself the strength to do what's right",

Blasio further said: "Now, she'll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires — a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit." The statue was permitted originally to stay only until 2 April of this year.

According to the New York Daily News, the statue which stands on the Department of Transportation property, will get a long-term permit via the department's art program.

The statue of the bronze, pony tailed girl in a windblown dress was designed by artist Kristen Visbal and was commissioned by State Street Global Advisers (SSGA). Visbal was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, "She's not defiant, she's brave, proud and strong, not belligerent."

The statue attracted widespread attention after it was installed on the eve of "International Women's day". It became a viral sensation on the internet and a major draw for tourists, who dressed her in pink pussy hats from the Women's march.