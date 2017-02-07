Google has started rolling out the Android Security Bulletin for February 2017 to all Pixel and Nexus devices addressing 35 critical bugs.

The most severe issue the latest update addresses, according to Google, is a fix for remote code execution when processing media files. The company also mentioned that it has released the source code of the patches to its partners and the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository. Android-enabled devices from other manufacturers should get the update soon.

There are two security patch levels for February as stated by the company below: 2017-02-01: Partial security patch level string. This security patch level string indicates that all issues associated with 2017-02-01 (and all previous security patch level strings) are addressed.

2017-02-05: Complete security patch level string. This security patch level string indicates that all issues associated with 2017-02-01 and 2017-02-05 (and all previous security patch level strings) are addressed

As of now, the following Google devices should be receiving an over-the-air (OTA) update:

Pixel XL

Pixel

Pixel C

Nexus 6P

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6

Nexus Player

Nexus 9

Those who do not wish to wait for the automatic update can flash OTA images without wiping your device. For more on the specific bugs fixed and performance enhancement improvements, refer to the Pixel and Nexus update schedule to learn how to check a device's security patch level.