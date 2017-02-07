Google has started rolling out the Android Security Bulletin for February 2017 to all Pixel and Nexus devices addressing 35 critical bugs.
The most severe issue the latest update addresses, according to Google, is a fix for remote code execution when processing media files. The company also mentioned that it has released the source code of the patches to its partners and the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository. Android-enabled devices from other manufacturers should get the update soon.
As of now, the following Google devices should be receiving an over-the-air (OTA) update:
- Pixel XL
- Pixel
- Pixel C
- Nexus 6P
- Nexus 5X
- Nexus 6
- Nexus Player
- Nexus 9
- Nexus 9
Those who do not wish to wait for the automatic update can flash OTA images without wiping your device. For more on the specific bugs fixed and performance enhancement improvements, refer to the Pixel and Nexus update schedule to learn how to check a device's security patch level.