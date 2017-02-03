Samsung is rolling out a rather unexpected over-the-air (OTA) update for the international variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge. The update seems minor but important as it looks to fix stability and bug issues that may be plaguing the device.

The firmware version G935FXXU1DQAS weighing a little over 15MB is only rolling out to those Galaxy S7 Edge devices that already have the Android 7.0 Nougat version. The Galaxy S7 range was originally scheduled to get the Android 7.1 update but has not received it yet. Meanwhile, Google has released the Android 7.1.1 update for all Nexus and Pixel devices.

Until now only the Galaxy S7 range has got the Android Nougat update. Samsung Russia a few days ago, however, confirmed that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are next in line for the Nougat update. The Galaxy Note 5 is also expected to get the update thereafter.

At the end of this month at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Samsung is planning to launch its flagship tablet for 2017, the Galaxy Tab S3. It will be the first Samsung tablet to have the Android Nougat OS on board.

Shortly after in March, Samsung has plans to release its next flagship phone the Galaxy S8, which will come pre-installed with the Android Nougat OS. Whether it will be the basic Android 7.0 Nougat version or the latest 7.1.1 is not known yet.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a host of new hardware upgrades like a Quad HD Super AMOLED display that will be dual-edge curved and have 83% screen coverage. The Galaxy S8 is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port, Snapdragon 835 processor, a bigger battery, and the physical home button will be absent making it an all-screen phone.

Samsung is hoping to score with the Galaxy S8 after its last flagship, the Galaxy Note 7, was pulled from the market due to battery malfunctions that resulted in safety concerns for its users.