Feltham in Greater London is the best value place to buy property in Britain's most expensive counties, according to a new study.

Research compiled by property website Zoopla showed that house prices in Feltham are on average half that of the Greater London county average of £659,627 ($820,510).

Surrey's Whyteleafe came second, with properties in the town typically valued £244,828 less than the county average of £595,459.

Stevenage in Hertfordshire was third, followed by Harwich in Essex (fourth), Gosport in Hampshire (fifth) and Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire (sixth).

House prices in four of the top 10 best value towns in the most expensive counties exceeded in the national average of £299,763.

Harwich in Essex was the lowest priced town in the top 10, with an average property value of £198,556.

"Many of us may aspire to live in Britain's most sought-after and expensive counties, such as Surrey, Hertfordshire or Buckinghamshire," said Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla.

"However with average county property values above the national average, many prospective buyers are priced out, so it's reassuring to know there are still some locations where value can be found."