The 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup will kick-start on 17 June with host nation Russia taking on New Zealand in a Group A clash. Eight teams from across the world will fight against each other in the 10th edition of the tournament.

The host nation, along with the World Cup winner and six winners of the continental championship will participate in the Confederations Cup. World Cup winners Germany are one of the firm favourites along with Euro 2016 winners Portugal and the Copa America winners Chile.

These three sides could face competition from Mexico, Cameroon and the host nation. The tournament will see eight teams divided into two groups, with each team consisting of four teams. The winners and the runners-up of each group will progress to the semi-final.

ITV has the broadcasting rights for the 2017 Confederations Cup in the United Kingdom. The detailed list of broadcasters is given below:

Where to watch live

ITV and ITV4 will provide live coverage of the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in the United Kingdom. The ITV Sport website will also provide coverage for desktop users and mobile users.

Below is the list of broadcasters that will air the matches in different countries: