Publisher Bandai Namco has released a debut trailer for the second and final Dark Souls 3 expansion. The final DLC chapter, titled: "The Ringed City", will be available to download on 28 March for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The intense At World's End trailer (embedded above) gives players a first look at the latest selection of behemoth bosses and haunting environments coming to the revered action RPG series. An official summary noted that The Ringed City will depict the dying days of "the Age Of Fire" and will include new NPC characters, armour, weapons and magic.

"This new adventure has players chasing after the Slave Knight Gael to the literal end of the world as he searches for the Dark Soul of Humanity," read the summary. "As the world ends and all lands converge upon themselves, a lone adventurer descends into the madness of the earth and uncovers the secrets of the past."

The tone of finality present in the trailer and description could be seen as further evidence that Dark Souls 3's final DLC will also offer the last, agonising steps into the punishing world of Dark Souls for fans, with developer FromSoftware reportedly ready to move on to other projects once the trilogy fully concludes.

The Ringed City becomes the second DLC expansion to release for 2016's highly-praised Dark Souls 3, following the frosty challenge of Ashes Of Ariandel, released later in October.

While we remarked that the sparse add-on fell short "of FromSoftware's illustrious history of unforgettable, industry-leading DLC", in our review, both it and its base-game have been widely-celebrated for improving on the ferociously tough gameplay of its predecessors and delving further into the series' cryptic lore.

The game's publisher also announced the upcoming release of a game of the year edition which bundles the vanilla adventure with its two DLC chapters. Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition releases on 21 April for PS4, Xbox One and PC.