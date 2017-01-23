Bandai Namco has announced that anticipated fighting game Tekken 7 will be released on 2 June for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The confirmed date means a slight delay, as the game had previously been pencilled in for "early 2017".

Announced on the PlayStation Blog and later confirmed by the Bandai Namco Twitter account, the news was accompanied by a new trailer (embedded below) showing off the latest entry in the beloved series.

"With the faithful 3D battle system intact, Tekken 7 takes the franchise to the next level with photo-realistic graphics and innovative features and fighting mechanics," reads the post from community manager Isshak Ferdjani.

"Select characters from an expansive roster of your fan-favourites and new challengers, each with a distinct set of deadly techniques, martial arts moves, and combos."

A Collector's Edition was also announced, which will include the game's Deluxe Edition (with additional characters and costumes), the soundtrack, a steelbook case and a figure of characters Kazuya and Heihachi doing battle.

Pre-ordering the game will get players early access to Eliza, a returning character from Tekken Revolution.

The post also outlines what's new in Tekken 7, including the Rage System, which offers players running low on health a damage boost and access to two new moves: 'Rage Art' and 'Rage Drive'. Rage Art is a "super powerful armoured attack that allows you to absorb hits and power through an enemy assault that can turn the tide of the match in the blink of an eye". Rage Drive is not as powerful, but provides a "strategic alternative".

"Tekken 7 represents the final chapter of the 20-year-long Mishima feud," says the post about the game's story. "Experience the epic showdown to the emotionally charged family warfare between the members of the Mishima Clan as they struggle to settle old scores and wrestle for control of a global empire."

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.