Residents in Weybridge have been evacuated from their homes after a huge fire ripped through a medical centre in Surrey.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Weybridge Community Hospital after being called late on Tuesday night (11 July).

Residents reported hearing "explosions" from miles away. Images posted on social media showed huge flames engulfing the three-storey building's roof and towering into the night sky.

People living near the scene have been evacuated from their homes and offered refuge inside St James' Parish Church.

Weybridge councillor Andrew Davis said the hospital, also referred to as Weybridge Health Centre, had been "gutted".

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it had eight pumps, two aerial ladder platforms and three water carries at the scene at the height of the blaze.

The hospital is only open during the daytime and police said there had been no reported injuries. It is currently unclear how the fire started.

Matt Leisegang, 28, who was evacuated from his home near to the scene, told Press Association: "It was about 11.45pm when my wife woke me up and said there was a fire at the hospital.

"We heard people shouting outside and went to look through the window. We saw what was happening and ran down to see if we could help.

"That's when I saw the left side of the roof was in flames already. Within about 15 minutes, the whole of the roof was alight.

"The building is only three storeys, and the top floor was completely engulfed in flames within a short time – that was the remarkable thing, how quickly the fire spread.

"Within about 40 minutes of the fire, the whole of the top floor was gone. I could only see flames."

He added: "We were asked by the emergency services to move back – there was a loud bang, an explosion from the gas canisters.

"Everyone seems to be safe. There are about 30 people in the church, there were some children earlier but they have been sent to stay with relatives. We're just thankful nobody seems to have been hurt."

Julia Mottram, another resident, wrote on Twitter: "Huge fire at #Weybridge walk in centre. Heard the explosion and we are 2 miles away."

Surrey Police has appealed for the public to avoid Weybridge High Street and the area near the centre. An investigation is taking place to try to establish the cause of the blaze.