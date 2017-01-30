Firefighters are at the scene after a fire broke out at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. Smoke could be seen rising from the South Stand just before 7am on Monday 30 January.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the lift motor room and is believed to have been caused by a faulty lift. No one is believed to have been injured in the small fire which is now under control.

Firefighters currently remain at the scene of the ground in Trafford and are checking to see if the surrounding area if safe.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 6.58am three crews from Salford and Stretford were called to reports of a building fire on Sir Matt Busby Way.

"On arrival, crews found a fire in a lift motor room. They isolated the electrics then extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one jet and one CO2 fire extinguisher. Crews are still on the scene."