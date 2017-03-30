Blue Origin led by Amazon's Jeff Bezos has released the first look at the interior of its tourist capsule, New Shepard. The rocket that has been launched and landed five times successfully, aims to carry humans to space for the first time in 2018.

The interior is starkly different from SpaceX's Dragon capsule whose sole purpose was to send astronauts for exploration purpose to space, but it recently announced that two tourists could also get seats on board the rocket. The Shepard on the other hand is mainly focused on tourism and thus a much swankier interior can be seen in the pictures.

The windows look enormous at 43 inches and the interior is shown to be relatively spacious, almost mirroring some of the space capsules seen in movies.

"Every seat's a window seat, the largest windows ever in space," reads a mass e-mail sent by Bezos to all Blue Origin fans subscribing to its updates. "We have been designing the capsule interior with an eye toward precision engineering, safety and comfort," he added.

New Shepard can reach suborbital altitudes, but not high enough to completely take you around the planet.

The estimated customer flight time for one session is expected to be just 11 minutes.

A mock-up of the capsule will be on display exclusively for the press in Colorado Springs between 3 April and 6 April. Reporters visiting the exclusive event can even test the reclining seats which can be seen below emblazoned with the Blue Origin feather logo.

Like SpaceX's seats on the Dragon, no one knows how much these seats cost on Blue Origin. Another space tourism competitor Virgin Galactic had revealed earlier that such tours could cost nearly $250,000 per seat. Although the exact date of the first tour is not known yet, Blue Origin plans to take its first paying customers to space sometime in 2018.