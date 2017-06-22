Popular health blogger Rebecca Burger has died in a tragic domestic accident in which a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest, her grieving family have said.

The 33-year-old social media influencer had a heart attack after the gadget struck her at her home in France on Sunday (18 June).

Burger's family announced the news by posting a statement on her Instagram account, which has 159k followers.

They wrote in French and English: "It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home. The grieving family."

The post received thousands of comments including: "rest in peace beautiful x" and "Life is so fragile :( rip".

They also announced her death in a post to her Facebook fans where they called her death the result of "a domestic accident" and posted a photograph of a gas powered whipped cream canister similar to the one that struck her.

The family warned her followers to avoid using the siphons, claiming that there are "tens of thousands of faulty devices on the market."

They said: "This is an example of the cream siphon which exploded and hit Rebecca's thorax, causing her death.

"The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don't use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation."

Rebecca gained a sturdy social media following due to her athletic and statuesque physique, with her healthy lifestyle and food choices being an inspiration for thousands.

French health and fitness retailer Women's Best – who Rebecca modelled for – posted a tribute to her online.

They wrote: "We are sad to have to announce the loss of this wonderful soul. Our French athlete Rebecca Burger died yesterday.

"Rebecca was a great athlete and a kind and generous person with whom to work. Pray for her to rest in peace and for her family to remain strong. We will always be proud of you Rebecca."

A whipped cream dispenser works by injecting gas into a metal container which keeps the entire dispenser under high pressure. One French consumer group has warned readers for years about faulty connectors on the gas capsules which cause them to break and expel at high speed.

Injuries have included broken teeth and tinnitus to multiple fractures. One case involved the loss of an eye, according to consumer magazine 60 Millions.