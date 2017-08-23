A cyclist has been cleared of manslaughter after a woman died when he ploughed into her on his bike with no front brakes. However, he has been found guilty of wanton and furious driving.

Charlie Alliston, who was 18 at the time of the incident, hit mother of two Kim Briggs as she walked in Old Street, east London, on 12 February 2016.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

