After neutralizing the Gorilla attack on Central City in the previous episode, Barry Allen will have to deal with the return of Savitar in the upcoming episode of The Flash season 3. Episode 15 is titled, The Wrath of Savitar, which will air on 7 March at 8pm EST on The CW network.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) happiness.

The vengeful God of Speed, Savitar, appears by the end of episode 14 and according to executive producer Aaron Helbing, the upcoming episodes will reveal why he created the Kid Flash.

Helbing told ScreenerTv: "The end of the episode will definitely kickstart the Savitar of it all. You'll see Kid Flash have a moment with Savitar and that's going to basically lead into the arc of the next few episodes."

Calling the villain Barry's "most formidable adversary" the showrunner revealed, "Savitar is, I would say, the most formidable adversary that Barry has had. I would say he's sort of a chess master, where he has all of the pieces laid out. He created Wally for a reason, and you'll see why he created Wally further down the road."

A promo for the episode shows Barry telling Julian and Cisco that they need to figure out where Savitar is, as we see Wally seeing scenes of the Speed God. Barry tells Kid Flash, "Wally, he wasn't there. He is messing with your head. It was all in your mind."

Later the speedster points out an important question, "How do we know that he is not spying on us right now through Wally?" Later we see Savitar saying, " I have what I need to escape my hell."

Later we see the Philosopher's box without the stone, as a mysterious guy says, "He is 10 steps ahead of you. There is not stopping Savitar," as the episode ends with a vengeful Savitar appearing before the Star Labs team.