Authorities in Florida are responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Coral Springs. Early reports say at least 20 people have been injured.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed there are reports of victims, with the local fire department putting the number at 20 people. The sheriff's office asked residents to avoid the area surrounding the high school and said the school shooter remains at large.

The Coral Springs Police Department asked teachers and students to remain barricaded until officers reach them. SWAT teams were seen entering the school campus with police canines.

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation.

According to CBS News, student were being evacuated to West Glades Middle School.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

