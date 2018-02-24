There is growing concern over the actions of police and officials during the events of the Florida school shooting earlier this month.

According to reports from CNN, many officers attending the scene, were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff's deputies were also outside the school and had not entered.

A total of 17 teachers and students as young as 14 were shot dead by former Stoneman Douglas High School pupil Nikolas Cruz on 14 February 2018. He was arrested by police in Florida and later charged with 17 counts of murder.

Coral Springs police entered the building once they had arrived at the scene, but were surprised to find the deputies still outside the building.

However it remains unclear where the shooter was when the Coral Springs backup arrived.

City manager, Mike Goodrum had confronted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel about the events.

Speaking to CNN, Goodrum, said: "Given the horrific events of that day emotions were running high and the sheriff and I had a heated moment the following evening. Sheriff Israel and I have spoken several times since and I can assure you that our departments have a good working relationship and the utmost respect for each other."

A full report into the case is expected in the coming days and weeks, but the actions of certain officers have come under fire from the very top.

President Donald Trump said that Deputy Scot Peterson, who resigned after an investigation found he failed to confront the suspect, was a "coward."

"He trained his whole life but when it came time to do something he didn't have the courage. He certainly did a poor job."

"But that's a case where somebody was outside, they're trained, they didn't react properly under pressure or they were coward," Trump said.