A Florida woman accused of having sex with an 11-year-old boy and giving birth to his child was arrested on a whole new set of charges.

Marissa Ashley Mowry, 25, was arrested outside the Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa, where she works as a food vendor, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Mowry was 22 when she allegedly began having sex with the young boy.

According to KFOR, Mowry is accused of having sex with the boy multiple times from the time he was 11 years old until he was 14 at a Hillsborough County residence. She gave birth to the child's baby in October 2014, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities arrested the Port Richey resident on charges of sexual assault and sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age, KFOR reported.

Police also announced an additional 14 sex assault-related charges, including three counts of sexual assault by an adult over 18 years old with a victim under 12 years old.

Mowry's now three-year-old child is under the care of a responsible adult as the investigation continues, officials said.