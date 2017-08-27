It had been derided beforehand by critics as a "farce" and a "circus", but the mega-fight between former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC icon Conor McGregor drew a mostly positive reaction on social media.

Mayweather extended his perfect boxing record to 50-0 with a 10th-round TKO victory over McGregor, who was making his boxing debut at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The super-fight is reported to have been the most lucrative in boxing history, above the £480m ($620m) earned from Mayweather's win over Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Mixed martial arts fighters praised the 29-year-old McGregor for lasting 10 rounds against his more experienced and accomplished opponent, who is widely regarded as one of the greats of the sport.

Meanwhile, Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who was knocked out by McGregor after just 13 seconds in December 2015, was decidedly less impressed with the Irishman's display in Las Vegas.

Others took issue with referee Robert Byrd's 10th round stoppage of the fight, which they felt had arrived too early. Mayweather was leading 89-81 89-82 87-83 on the ringside judges' scorecards when the stoppage came.