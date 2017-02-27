Live Champions Leicester City play for first time since Claudio Ranieri sacking.

Foxes start the game in the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Liverpool have not played since 11 February but could go third with victory.

Reds have never lost after seven or more days between matches.

Now 19:58 Players are out at the King Power Stadium to what must be said is a positive atmosphere. You'd never know relegation hung over this club. Big night ahead.

6 min 19:51 Of Leicester's under performing players, I don't think Riyad Mahrez has received anywhere near the kind of criticism he should have this season. He was the PFA Player of the Year, while while Vardy and Morgan have dropped off, Mahrez it meant to be in the peak years of his career, but he has gone missing completely. Can he have any joy against James Milner tonight?

17 min 19:40 "It will be cooler," responds Jurgen Klopp when asked if the La Manga training camp will show its benefit tonight. I fancy come April and may we will see the signs of the streamlined campaign the Reds have to come. No Europe or domestic cup competitions to distract them remember, so surely there is no excuses for not reaching the top four.

23 min 19:35 Liverpool have not played for 16 days, but history tells us they won't be ring rusty tonight. Under Jurgen Klopp this season, the Reds have played after breaks of seven days or more 10 times and are yet to lose. Won seven, drawn three, lost none the record says. Will their batteries be sufficiently recharged tonight, or will they lack match sharpness?

29 min 19:28 Quick update from the teams named by both sides. Ahmed Musa, one of Claudio Ranieri's summer signing, fit for tonight's game but is not even on the bench. Fancy many Leicester fans will be thrilled by that.

39 min 19:19 What can we expect from Leicester tonight? The players have downed tools at times this season, but can the Ranieri sacking trigger an upturn in form? The need 19 points from their last 13 games, but to attain that tally they have to show some improvement, starting tonight.

44 min 19:14 Back to last season's tactics? Surely not, after all those reports over the club's tactics. SHAKESPEARE: "It's been a different week, but the lads have been good in the last few days. It's a tried and tested 4-4-2 tonight." #LeiLiv — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 27, 2017

47 min 19:11 Leicester captain Wes Morgan is fronting up before the game, speaking to Sky Sports as part of their pre-match build-up. Have to say, that looked like a very uncomfortable interview; worried about saying the wrong thing. It only adds fuel to the fire that Leicester's players led to Ranieri's exit.

52 min 19:06 One change each for our two teams this evening. Craig Shapespeare makes one alteration to the side who lost 2-1 to Sevilla in Claudio Ranieri's final game in charge. Ahmed Musa is replaced by Shinji Okazaki. Ulloa and Slimani are on the bench. Liverpool also make one change but it enforced with Jordan Henderson out with a foot injury, with Emre Can coming into the midfield.

58 min 19:00 Half-and-half scarves of a Ranieri mask tonight, Leicester fans? Or Liverpool fans for that matter.

1 hr 18:57 For those of you wondering whether Leicester can take advantage of Liverpool being a little ring rusty tonight, having been away in Spain over the past week, I have some interesting stats to present to you that suggest they might not have it all their own way. But before then, the teams are imminent....

1 hr 18:48 What sort of reception will Claudio Ranieri get tonight? His sacking has to be regarded as one of the most unpopular football decisions in recent memory, such was his charisma in guiding Leicester to the title last season. Will the Leicester fans voice their criticism to the club's board?

1 hr 18:36 Craig Shakespeare is set to confirm his first Leicester team in around half an hour, but how might they line up? Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa are nursing groin and thigh problems but could be in contention, otherwise Leicester have a fully fit squad to choose from. Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson due to a knee problem, but Dejan Lovren could return. Daniel Sturridge has not training due to a virus which saw him sent home from the club's La Manga training camp.