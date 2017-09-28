Video has emerged of a heavy Russian Tupolev bomber running off the end of a runway and crashing.

The footage released on the Russian news outlet Vzglad shows the , which is part of Russia's 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, overshooting the runway at Shaikavka Airbase in the country's Kaluga region during the Zapad 2017 military exercise.

None of the four crew members were thought to have been injured in the incident on on 15 September.

While there has been no official statement about the incident, a high-ranked source told Russian media that the cause of the accident was the failure of speed sensors during the take-off.

The Aviationist reported that it was the third similar incident with a Tu-22M3 bomber on take-off. The Tu-22M3 is a twin-engine supersonic bomber that can be compared to the U.S. B-1B heavy bomber.

The Zapad 2017 war games held with Belarus attracted much controversy among Nato countries, who viewed them as a sign of Moscow's increased belligerence.