Police have released footage of the arrest of Tiger Woods in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Jupiter Police said Woods' speech was slurred and he was "asleep at the wheel" when picked up on Monday (29 May). The video, filmed by dashcam, shows Woods stumbling and unresponsive.

The golf star has denied that alcohol was involved and said his condition was due to an adverse reaction to prescription medicine.

A separate video showed police attempting a sobriety test on a seemingly confused Woods. "What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." Woods said in a statement.

"I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Court documents said that Woods' alcohol level was 0.00 in a breath test, which corroborates his story. The records also say that Woods was found stopped in the right hand lane of road asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes Benz with his engine running, as well as a right indicator flashing and brake lights on.

Woods was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Florida at around 3am on Monday before being booked in by the local jail just after 7am, by just before 11am he was released by his "own recognizance.

In recent years Woods has undergone a number of surgeries and suffered from injuries that have often left him unable to compete.