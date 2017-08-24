Police have released bike-cam footage from a motorcyclist showing the moment he pulled a wheelie and fatally lost control of his bike. The 50-year-old biker died at the scene, police said.

Sussex Police said that the video was released with "the full support of the victim's family" as part of National Motorcycle Week of Action which runs from Monday 28 August in the hope of reducing collisions involving motorcyclists.

The victim was a man from Surrey described by police as an "experienced" rider. The fatal collision took place in Chicester on 7 August, 2016.

Police said that the man had attempted to pull a wheelie but lost control of the bike, causing him to fall into the path of an oncoming van.

"The victim was an experienced rider who had enjoyed numerous outings with fellow bikers prior to this incident. He and his friends were all wearing the appropriate clothing and safety equipment, and no one anticipated that this ride would be his last," Sergeant Phil Badman, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said.

"This was a tragic incident and some viewers may find this footage distressing, however it has been released with the full support of the victim's family." Badman added. "It is intended to show what can happen when you are not fully in control of your bike. Motorbikes are powerful machines and they should be treated as such; failing to do so can lead to devastating consequences."

Authorities said that between January and June eight motorcyclists were killed in traffic accidents in Sussex while 102 were seriously injured. In the same period last year, the same amount were seriously injured but only four had been killed.

Sussex Police said that officers would be out on dedicated patrols and said "any motorists caught committing offences will be dealt with."

Footage below contains scenes that some may find distressing