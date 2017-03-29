Motor company Ford has recalled more than 570,000 vehicles in North America and Europe over fears of engine fires and doors springing open at random.

Two recalls have taken place, with 360,000 cars called back over fires and 210,000 called back over faulty door latches, the Associated Press reports.

In North America, the cars that have been recalled include 2014 Escape SUVs, 2014 and 2015 compact Fiesta STs, 2013 and 2014 Fusion midsize cars and the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Transit Connect small vans.

Meanwhile, the vehicles recalled in Europe over engine fire fears include the 2010-2015 C-Max hybrid and Focus small cars, and the 2013-2015 Transit Connect vans.

There have reportedly been 29 instances of engine fires reported in the US and Canada, Ford told AP, although there have to date been no injuries.

The fires occur when a lack of engine coolant circulating causes the engine to overheat, leading the cylinder head to crack – which can lead to pressurised oil leaking through the cracks, potentially resulting in a fire.

However, Ford spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt said the vehicles remain safe to drive and park in garages. However, if there are signs of a coolant leak or overheating they should be taken to Ford dealers.

In addition, the company has also announced it is adding additional vehicles to a 2015 recall over faulty door locks, an issue that has included previous recalls and that has already seen more than three million vehicles recalled over the problem.

Now included in the 2015 recall are the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars – bringing the 2015 recall total to 757,000 vehicles.