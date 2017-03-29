Rugby league convert Denny Solomona has declared an intention to represent England in international union. The 23-year-old wing, who controversially swapped Super League leaders Castleford Tigers for Aviva Premiership outfit Sale Sharks in December 2016, has recently completed the necessary three-year residency period and is now targeting a place in Eddie Jones' squad.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Solomona is of Samoan heritage and made his one and only appearance for the Pacific Islanders' league side in a historic 20-18 home defeat to Fiji at Apia Park in October.

However, such a fact does not preclude him from representing England and the former London Bronco could be considered for a call-up as early as this summer as the reigning Six Nations champions embark upon a tour of Argentina in June.

Jones' squad for two tests against the Pumas will have something of an experimental look with up to a dozen or more regulars almost certain to be on duty with the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

England face Argentina again in the autumn before also playing host to Australia and Samoa at Twickenham.

"Yes, 100%, if the opportunity presents itself, I'll take it with both hands," Solomona, himself a potential late Lions contender, told The Times. "At the moment, I'm just focusing on the now and playing well for Sale. If it comes, it comes. I've been here [in England] three years and that's the choice I want to make."

Speaking to BBC Sport, he added: "I just want to focus on what I need to work on and that's here at Sale. If England comes this summer, it comes, if it doesn't, it doesn't. There is always next year or the year after, but at the moment I'm trying to enhance my skills as a rugby union player."

Solomona, who now claims to be "well and truly inside the English culture", has certainly caught the eye with 11 tries in as many outings for 10th-place Sale since a high-profile switch from league that saw Castleford issue high court proceedings.

It was thought that the Yorkshire club, to whom Solomona was contracted until 2018, were seeking £500,000 ($622,000) in compensation. However, reports last month suggested that the case would be adjourned before a possible out-of-court settlement.