Former Crewe Alexandra football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to 20 child abuse allegations dating back to 1980.

The 63-year-old appeared via videolink from prison to Chester Crown Court to deny 14 counts of indecent assault, five counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.

The allegations relate to four boys who were all under 16 at the time of the alleged offences taking place between 1980 and 1987.

Bennell had previously pleaded not guilty to eight charges relating to a boy under the age of 14, but re-appeared to enter not guilty pleas against a further 12 charges which were added to the indictment.

The case was adjourned to 3 July when a hearing will take place at Liverpool Crown Court, with a trial expected to take place in January 2017.

Bennell, who also had connections with Stoke City and Manchester City, as well as working with junior teams across the north-west, was remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Bennell was first charged in December 2016 following his arrest. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said at the time: "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."