Former Crewe Alexandra football coach Barry Bennell has appeared in court (16 January) to deny a string of child abuse allegations.

Bennell, 63, appeared via videolink at Chester Crown Court to deny eight charges relating to a boy under the age of 14 alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 1986.

Bennell, who also had connections with Stoke City and Manchester City, as well as working with junior teams across the North West, is due to appear next in court on 20 March for another hearing.

Bennell was charged in December following his arrest. A Crown Prosecution service spokesperson said at the time: "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Charges against Bennell: