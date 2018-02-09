Former Liverpool star Jan Molby remains confident that Tottenham Hotspur will finish in top four at the expense of Chelsea.

Manchester City are in the firm position to win the title this season. Pep Guardiola's side sit on top of the table with 69 points after 26 games, 13 points ahead of second place Manchester United.

Liverpool are third in the table with 51 points and are one point ahead of Chelsea, who are fourth. The north London club, who managed a point after a 2-2 draw at Anfield are fifth with 49 points.

Harry Kane's 100th Premier League goal, which came from the spot kick in the stoppage time, helped Mauricio Pochettino's side avoid a defeat against Liverpool.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled since the turn of the year where they have managed only two wins in the last 10 matches played in all competitions in 2018. Tottenham's recent form and Chelsea's poor run in recent times has seen Molby, who played as a midfielder and defender, back Spurs to finish ahead of the Blues in the top four.

"Spurs showed a lot of belief at Anfield. They know that if they have to play with a certain amount of risk they can cope," Molby told the Liverpool Echo.

"When Arsenal come to Anfield and have to play with risk they can't cope because they aren't strong enough defensively.

"I have no doubt that Spurs will be in the top four come the end of the season because I think they're a really good team. The only thing their supporters might worry about is the amount of games they have to play.

"I think they're a good team and they proved that on Sunday. We're still ahead of them but in terms of the top four the focus on the team who might miss out now is on Chelsea."