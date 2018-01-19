Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes Alexis Sanchez's move to United would be the right move for both parties as he fits in completely with the kind of player the fans want to see at Old Trafford. The Chilean's move to United is part of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way to Arsenal.

Negotiations are on the verge of being completed on a swap deal that will make Sanchez the highest-paid player in Premier League history. Manchester City were initially favourites to sign the forward but pulled out of the race following news of Gabriel Jesus' return from injury at an earlier date than expected.

City, who saw a deadline day move for the 29-year-old fall through last summer after Arsenal failed to secure a replacement, tabled a £20m ($27m) offer for the former Barcelona and Udinese forward. However, they were not prepared to increase their offer for a player who has less than six months remaining on his contract. Sanchez's wage demands were also believed to be a stumbling block in City's interest in the forward.

"If they have managed to come to terms, I think it is a really good move for Manchester United," the former United coach explained, as quoted by Goal.

"And it is a really good move for Alexis Sanchez. Because he is in the mould, he is the type of player that Manchester United fans would like to see - high energy, high work rate, he creates, he scores goals. He is an exciting player to watch. If it happens, it will be good for both parties."

Wenger expects Sanchez's move to be completed in the next 24 hours and reports suggest the Chile international is being lined up to make his United debut against Burnley on Saturday [20 January].

It is not expected that Mkhitaryan's move to Arsenal will be finalised in time for him to face Crystal Palace and his debut for his new club could be delayed further as he is cup-tied for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea next week.

Meulensteen added that Mkhitaryan's move the other way is due to Mourinho's desire to work with a 22 man squad, which did not have space for the Armenian.

"It is business. That is sometimes how people at clubs, how they come to some sort of situation with a deal," Meulensteen added.

"I think Mourinho made it very clear that he wants to work with a 22-man squad. So they have probably come up with an idea that they are prepared to let Mkhitarayan go and make it part of the deal with Sanchez.

"It all comes down to whether the individual wants to cooperate or not. Mkhitaryan has two years left on his contract. Alexis Sanchez, as far as I understand, agreed to terms with Manchester United.

"There will still be discussions about this. We have got plenty of time before the window shuts, so I think they will come to a sort of a solution."