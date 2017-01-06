The man arrested in connection with the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting has been named as Esteban Santiago, aged 26 and born in New Jersey. The suspect, who was reportedly carrying a military ID, was named by Florida senator Bill Nelson in an interview with MSNBC.

The gunman is believed to have flown into the airport on a Canadian flight, checking his gun while flying and picking it up when his flight landed in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County commissioner Chip LaMarca wrote on Facebook: "The shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun. He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim. There were 13 total shot, 5 dead, 8 transported to hospital."

Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward County confirmed that the scene is still active at the time of reporting. Israel said that their was no confirmed incident of gunshots other than those fired at terminal 2 of the airport.

The Sheriff confirmed there was only one suspect in custody and would not comment on the type of weapon used. Israel said there is currently no indication it was a terror attack.

Mark Gale, Director of Fort Lauderdale Airport, confirmed that the airport reamined shut down as they worked with authorities to investigate the attack.

Witness John Schichler described the shooter as slender and wearing a blue Star Wars T-shirt. He said he witnessed people being "shot in the head" and that the shooter had time to reload his gun at least once. Schichler was travelling with his wife and mother-in-law and helped tend to a man a gun shot wound to the head, following the rampage..

The airport shooting left five people dead after the gunman opened fire on travellers in Terminal 2's baggage claim area.

The identity of the gunman has not yet been confirmed by authorities, despite a man being named by the senator.

Initial reports from the scene suggest people fled as security shouted there was a man with a gun on the premises.

Broward Sheriff's office confirmed there had been five fatalities, adding eight people had been taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the attack.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, and police are continuing to work at the scene, with all services from the airport suspended.

"We have multiple people dead and a subject in custody," Joy Oglesby, spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, told the Sun Sentinel.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleisher, who was in the airport at the time of the attack, tweeted to his followers: "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

A tweet from the airport confirmed there had been an incident, but did not give further details: "There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area."

Footage and pictures from the airport show victims being treated by paramedics, while in others, people can be seen being moved onto the tarmac for their own safety.