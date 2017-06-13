France host England in an international friendly at the Stade de France on Tuesday, 13 June, with a Video Assistant Referee being trialled for the first time in an England international fixture.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST. Live coverage of the game will be on ITV 1 and ITV 1 HD.

Overview

France will pay tribute to the deceased in Manchester and England with the Oasis song, Don't Look Back in Anger, being played to commemorate those who have lost their near and dear ones in the attacks. Fans have been asked to hold up red and white placards which will form the England flag when the song is played as the players come out from the tunnel.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Theresa May are both likely to attend the game.

The French have an incredible home record against the Three Lions, losing only one of their last six home games and will be desperate to right the wrongs after an incredible 2-1 loss to Sweden last weekend in a World Cup Qualifier. Hugo Lloris' blunder in the final minute gifted Sweden the winner as his scuffed clearance was put into goal from the half-way line.

The English have won just one of their last five friendlies away from home and manager Gareth Southgate is looking to give his back-up keepers a workout, with Burnley's Tom Heaton and Stoke City's Jack Butland both set to play a half each. Harry Kane will keep his captaincy after saving their blushes with an injury time equaliser against Scotland.

The video assistant referee will be used to analyse disputed goals where there may have been an offside violation or infringement in the build-up, while penalty decisions and cautions are also on the agenda. The VAR was used in another friendly between France and Spain, with both decisions going against the French.

What Managers Say

Didier Deschamps: "No one has any guarantees, It can happen that you're not in good form for one or two games. But there are quality alternatives available. I won't say that I'm not taking that game into consideration. It was a cruel defeat and it's important to finish the season on a high note. Whoever starts needs to play as well as they can. Will it change things for August (against the Netherlands)? I'll think about and analyze it afterward. A team can always be modified."

Gareth Southgate: "First and foremost they were definitely great free-kicks. Coaching conversations with players have to remain private. If I go that route with anybody then I don't think that's the right thing to do. We've had lots of discussions as a team about what we can do better. We have to avoid conceding free-kicks in dangerous areas. It was never my intention to play Joe (Hart) in this game. Tom Heaton has had an outstanding season and we've got to make sure people feel involved. You need to give people game time; in the past one or two goalkeepers have given up international football because they haven't had the chance. Jack (Butland) is coming back from an injury and he has been our No 2. We think he can challenge for the number one spot going forward."

Betting Odds (betfair)

France win: 10/11

10/11 Draw: 27/10

27/10 England win: 7/2

Team News

France

Possible XI: Lloris, Sidibe, Umtiti, Koscielny, Sidibe, Kante, Matuidi, Lemar, Griezmann, Payet, Mbappe

England

Possible XI: Heaton; Trippier, Stones, Jones, Cresswell; Dier, Livermore; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lingard, Rashford; Kane