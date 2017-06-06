An offer from the street artist Banksy of a free print of one of his artworks for people who vote against the Conservatives has been retracted.

Avon and Somerset Police were investigating the offer after they received complaints about the plan.

A statement on the artist's website said: "I have been warned by the electoral commission that the free print offer will invalidate the election result.

"So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been cancelled."

Police said on Monday: "It is a criminal offence under the Representation of the People Act 1983 for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting.

"Any person participating in an offer to receive a gift is at risk of being prosecuted."

To have received a free print from the artist, voters would have to send in a photo of their ballot paper.

Police said on Monday: "It is a criminal offence under the Representation of the People Act 1983 for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting.

"Any person participating in an offer to receive a gift is at risk of being prosecuted."

The Bristol-based artist offered the print to those in Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood and Filton constituencies.

.