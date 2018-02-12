Mobile phone coverage in Britain could be affected on Monday (12 February) as what meteorologists have described as an "Arctic blast" sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for the south and east of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, amid concerns temperatures could plummet.

The frosty weather conditions could have an impact on power lines supplying mobile phone base stations.

"Heavy hail and snow showers are expected during Monday morning and will lead to ice and snow accumulating on many surfaces," the Met Office said in a statement.

"The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across parts of western and northern Scotland. Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded.

"Ice is likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls. Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

While temperatures in Scotland could fall to as low as -6C, citizens in Wales, the southwest, Wales and the southern Midlands into the southeast have been warned to prepare for ice overnight, after temperatures fell to around -3C.

Meanwhile, snow showers affected a number of regions in the north of England early on Monday and could spread to Northern Ireland and Scotland later tonight.

Met Office forecaster Rachael Adshead said snow showers could continue well into Tuesday, while milder weather is expected to make a return by mid-week and should last until the weekend, although temperatures at night will remain close to zero.