Blue chip shares lifted in afternoon trading as European markets regained their poise following early signs of the protectionist business agenda of US President Donald Trump.

The FTSE 100 Index rose 24.3 points to 7123.4, buoyed by mining heavyweights such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton, rising 2% and 1% respectively. The FTSE 250 Index lifted 94.2 points to 18242.

Main markets in Germany and France were also higher.

IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "The volatility of the past couple of days seems to have given way to some fresh buying."

Indexes around Europe had fallen this week after the US president's order to ban people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from travelling to America.

Firms as diverse as Goldman Sachs to Starbucks raised concerns about moving staff staff around the globe.

In London's second tier, telecoms group Talk Talk jumped more than 7%, after chief executive Baroness Dido Harding said she will step down in May after seven years at the helm.

She will be replaced by Tristia Harrison, the current managing director the group consumer division.

Also, retail veteran Charles Dunstone, the current chairman of Dixons Carphone, will also become executive chairman of TalkTalk in May.

Harding led a public relations fightback for the firm amid the fallout from a massive data breach in October 2015 that cost TalkTalk more than £40m.

TalkTalk shares lifted 10p to 166.4p.

