Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon insists he is not paying attention to speculation surrounding his future at Craven Cottage despite interest from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur and is instead focusing on helping Slavisa Jokanovic's side push for promotion to the Premier League.

Sessegnon, who does not turn 17 until May, is believed to be attracting interest from the Toffees and Spurs, who could sign him for a pittance due to the fact that he has not yet signed professional terms in west London.

But the promising young left-back has played down rumours of a move away from the Cottagers and expressed his love for Fulham. The teenager is certainly not desperate for pastures new and seems intent on helping his side retain their top-flight status.

"My ambition is to be the best I can be," Sessegnon told FulhamFCTV. "I am a Fulham player, this is my club, I love being at this club. The opportunities I have had this season have been great and on a personal note I just want to help the team gain promotion to the Premier League where we belong.

"I don't pay too much attention to [the talk in the press], I just focus on one job and that is playing for Fulham."

Everton director of football Steve Walsh is believed to have scouted Sessegnon personally as he looks to hoover up the best young British talent available. Current Everton left-back Leighton Baines has been a great servant to the club but is approaching the twilight of his career and currently has no genuine competition for his place at Goodison Park.

In Danny Rose, Tottenham possess one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, while Wales international Ben Davies has proved himself to be an able back-up at White Hart Lane. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has built a reputation for developing youngsters, and that may well prove to be food for thought for young Sessegnon.

The Fulham prodigy may well pitch up at Everton or Tottenham this summer but the aforementioned clubs will certainly face a fight to lure him out of west London, with a host of other Premier League outfits believed to be monitoring the defender.