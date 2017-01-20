A photo posted by ðŸ‘‘Ø§Ø±ØªØ´ ØªÚ© Ù†ÙØ±Ù‡ðŸ‘‘ (@shirin_muscleking) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:12am PST

A female Iranian bodybuilder has reportedly been arrested after photos shared on social media of her biceps were deemed to be "nude" pictures.

The woman, who has not been named but is thought to be bodybuilding celebrity Shirin Nobahari, is accused of breaking the Islamic Republic's strict rules on nudity.

She is currently languishing in jail after failing to post bail of two million rials (£50), according to the Mizanonline news agency.

"One of the female bodybuilders who recently published nude photographs on social networks has been arrested," it reported on Wednesday (18 January).

The current status of her case is not known.

Nobahari is a minor celebrity in Iran with her Instagram account followed by almost 70,000 people.

She has shared dozens of photos showing off her muscular arms while working out in a T-shirt or tank top.

She was reportedly warned about the selfies in September when she took part in an international competition with another female Iranian bodybuilder, the Daily Mail reported.

In Iran, women are expected by the country's conservative religious authorities to abide by strict Islamic dress codes including wearing headscarves and covering up their arms and legs.

Female Iranian athletes are also expected to respect the dress code while competing, with female swimmers even told to wear full bodysuits and headscarves.