Gabon will take on Burkina Faso in the Group A clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville on 18 January, Wednesday.

The Panthers enter this fixture after settling for a point in the first match of the tournament against Guinea-Bissau. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is their star player and the Borussia Dortmund forward lived up to his reputation.

Aubameyang scored the first goal of the 2017 African Cup of Nations in the 52nd minute following an assist from Denis Bouanga. Gabon were close to clinching their first win in front of their home fans.

However, Levadiakos midfielder Zezinho's assist saw Juary Soares score the equaliser in the 90th minute for Guinea-Bissau. Jose Antonio Camacho will be disappointed to have settled for a draw after leading for the majority of the second half.

Gabon will be looking to bounce back when they face Burkina Faso on Wednesday. They also settled for a draw in their first match against Cameroon. Issoufou Dayo's goal helped Paulo Duarte's team seal a point.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Gabon to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Gabon to win: 11/10

Draw: 21/10

Burkina Faso to win: 27/10

Team News

Gabon

Possible XI: Ovono; Obiang, Biyogho Poko, Appidangoye, Ecuele Manga; Evouna, Lemina; Palun, Bouanga, Ndong; Aubameyang.

Burkina Faso

Possible XI: Kouakou; Coulibaly, Kone, Malo, Dayo; Traore, Pitriopa; Traore, Zongo, Kabore; Nakoulma.

