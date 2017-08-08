Arda Turans's days at Barcelona appear to be numbered after Galatasaray's president expressed the club's firm intention to bring the midfielder back to his childhood side.

Dursun Ozbek confirmed they are "working to sort out the conditions of the transfer" amid reports in Spain saying that the La Liga giants are demanding between €15m (£13.6m, $17.7m) and €20m to cash in with his services.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2014 in a deal worth €34m plus add-ons. However, the Turkey international has since struggled to make any impact at the Nou Camp.

Turan has thus been tipped to leave the club since the beginning of the summer, deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona have reportedly touted his services to a number of clubs with hopes to get rid of him before the beginning of the campaign.

Arsenal, Inter Milan and a number of Chinese clubs have all been mentioned as potential candidates to get his services but the player still remains at Barcelona with less than one week until the start of the new season.

Yet, his exit now looks closer than ever after the Galatasaray president confirmed that they are ready to offer the player an escape route from his nightmare spell at Barcelona.

"Arda supports Galatasaray, he is very fond of the club, Arda is going to serve this club again," Ozbek said during a press conference as quoted by AS. "The only option for him to play in Turkey is here, we want Arda to retire at Galatasaray. We are working to sort it out, the conditions of the transfer."

The news comes after Monday night, when Valverde made it clear that Turan is not in his plans after refusing to give him a single minute of playing time during the friendly 5-0 win over Chapecoense.

Galatasaray looks very confident of taking advantage of the situation to lure him back to his homeland on the cheap. Nevertheless, AS claims that Barcelona are ready to accept a big loss by selling him for a fee worth between €15m and €20m.

Barcelona have had a quiet transfer window so far but the recent departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m world record transfer is expected to spark a big overhaul – both in terms of signing and departures.

Cristian Tello has been the only other player sold this summer after Real Betis agreed to pay €4m plus add-ons for his services - while Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Masip have also left the Nou Camp after terminating their contracts.

Meanwhile, they have only made three low profile signings in the form of Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Marlon Santos.